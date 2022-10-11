Pakistan Railways to Resume Three Trains From 20 October

Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced that it will restart the operations of three Karachi-bound express trains from 20 October 2022.

In this regard, Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, chaired a meeting and made the decision regarding the resumption of the express trains, which include Millat Express, Allama Iqbal Express, and Sukkur Express.

ALSO READ Honda Extends Production Shutdown in Pakistan

Furthermore, Rafique and the meeting attendees showed their satisfaction with the trains’ occupancy rate, timeliness, and hygiene.

Earlier, PR suspended its operations in Karachi due to the damaged railway tracks despite having announced its plans to resume operations in the metropolis.

It issued a notification stating that the operations in Karachi are to be halted immediately, from 4 to 20 October, with additional directives to suspend the ticket reservations of the trains scheduled to depart on 5 October.

ALSO READ Govt Likely to Circumvent Future Investment Agreements Carrying Legal Risks

The development came after drivers and security guards of Rehman Baba Express and Khyber Mail Express complained about the dysfunctional tracks.

According to some reports, railway tracks are still submerged at some locations of the Padidan region in Sindh, while railway operations have been partially resumed from Padidan to Bucheri with a restricted speed of 10-20 km/h.