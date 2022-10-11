Govt Likely to Terminate Investment Agreements Carrying Legal Risks

The federal government is likely to avoid future investment treaties and terminate agreements that carry legal risks.

The government has authorized a plan for Treaties with Investment Provisions (TIPs), according to sources, to reduce the possibility of legal disputes in foreign courts.

ALSO READ SBP Denies Rumors of Market Intervention to Bring Down Dollar Price

However, it has decided to maintain its bilateral investment agreements with the European Community (EC) and South Asian nations, as they provide no threat of investor-state disputes. In order to add, amend, and modify specific clauses relevant to the definition of investment, the government has additionally opted to engage with the Malaysian side.

For many situations, like Rekodiq, in which investors employed TIPS under bilateral investment treaties inked with other nations, the government of Pakistan has in the past had to defend itself in international tribunals. The government has chosen not to sign any more bilateral investment treaties (BITs) in the future and has also revoked agreements it had already made with several nations that constituted a significant risk of legal action, in order to reduce this risk.

The cabinet was previously informed that the foreign investors have so far brought 10 complaints under TIPs to various international arbitral venues.

Additionally, it was made known that 23 BITs with various nations are revocable in order to prevent commercial contracts with foreign companies from being arbitrated internationally.

To resolve these legal disputes, Pakistan was required to spend billions of dollars in compensation. There are nine more BITs, but they can be cancelled or reformed by engaging the relevant countries on a bilateral basis, the Board of Investment (BOI) informed the cabinet.