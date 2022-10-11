Sindh Retakes Control of Karachi’s Major Hospitals From Federal Govt

The Government of Sindh has retaken administrative and financial control of three major hospitals in Karachi after they remained under the federal government for three years.

The development comes after the provincial government sought control of the mentioned hospitals, which were taken over by the federal government during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) term.

In this regard, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), and the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) have been leased to the Sindh government for 25 years.

According to the details, their land will remain under the ownership of the federal government but the provincial government will carry out recruitment, administrative and financial affairs.

Previously in January 2019, Supreme Court (SC) had rejected the Sindh government’s petition and directed the federal government to take over the administration of the hospitals in question.

