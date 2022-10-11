The Govt Could Save Upto $6 Billion Through The Thar Coal Mines Project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government of Pakistan could save $6 billion through the Thar Coal Mines Project.

He claimed that the low-cost energy production from the Thar Coal Mines Project would prove to be a tremendous advantage to the country in the face of soaring fuel prices.

The Prime Minister said that as the government’s spending on energy imports, including petrol and liquid petroleum, reached $24 billion, and that the Thar Coal Project could help the government save up to $6 billion.

During his visit to Thar Coal Mines Block-II, he spoke at the inauguration of the commercial operations of Phase-II of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and said the Thar Coal Project was high on the government’s agenda due to the lower cost of power generation.

Moreover, the prime minister inaugurated a 330 megawatt (MW) power plant of Thar Energy Limited (TEL) on the occasion and also inspected the construction site of the SECMC Mine Phase-II at Islamkot.

The Prime Minister also said that neglecting to take advantage of the country’s domestic coal reserves was a grave error and announced that a meeting of the stakeholders on the Thar Coal mines would be held next week to go over the formalities.