Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Enhances Production Capacity to 7.6 Million Tons

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has successfully achieved a major milestone of completing phase II of its mine expansion, announcing the commercial operations date (COD) for the 7.6 million tons per annum (MTPA) mine expansion from the previously 3.8 MTPA under phase-I of its plan.

Commenting on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SECMC Amir Iqbal said, “The successful COD of the Phase II mine expansion is a major achievement and shares triumph for both the country and the company as this achievement translates into the much-needed energy security for Pakistan. It started as a dream and now, SECMC is truly transforming the energy landscape of Pakistan in a game-changing manner.”

“Despite the challenges posed due to the pandemic conditions, the team at SECMC understanding the criticality of the project rose to the challenge and completed this expansion within the stipulated timelines,” he said.

He continued, “On this momentous occasion I would like to send my gratitude and appreciation to the entire team, stakeholders, partners and local communities who have turned this dream into a reality.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engro Energy Limited Yusuf Siddiqui said, “The successful, safe, and reliable operation of the COD of phase II expansion is a significant achievement not just for us but for entire Pakistan. Such a historic milestone is a great example of how successful public-private partnerships can do wonders for the country, and I would send my humble congratulations to the federal and provincial governments, our key stakeholders, and the entire team at SECMC for this achievement.”

Siddiqui further added, “At EEL, we are dedicated to safeguarding and solving some of Pakistan’s most pressing issues and to further aim at resolving the challenges in the energy value chain which is our core focus under the energy vertical.”

The production output of the mine from 3.8 MTPA to 7.6 MTPA allows an additional 660MW of power generation to the national grid, helping significantly to counter the energy crisis. The phase II expansion will further reduce coal prices from the current $65 per ton to around $46 per ton, making it one of the cheapest sources of fuel.

With 175 billion tons of coal deposits in Thar, this indigenous resource has the potential to easily make Pakistan self-sufficient in energy for years to come.