Zameen.com Holds Another Property Sales Event In Lahore

Zameen.com recently organized another successful installment of its famous Property Sales Event (PSE) in Lahore.

The event officially started with the blessed and praiseworthy names of Allah (SWT) and our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and since it coincided with the Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, it also included a tribute to the life and achievements of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The latest PSE was attended by notable figures of the real estate sector and Zameen.com’s high-ranking officials including Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar, and Directors Project Sales Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan.

Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Lahore) Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar addressed the event and started by first joining the attendees in commemorating the holy day of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

He then turned his attention back to the country’s real estate industry, stating that Zameen.com had launched new trends in the national property sector for quite some time and that this innovative approach had brought immense benefits to the industry.

He added that Zameen.com would continue to launch trust-worthy and profitable real estate projects for investors in the future.

The event featured over 40 new and existing premium property ventures spread across the region. Zameen.com holds exclusive marketing and sales rights for all the projects showcased during the event.