A Dozen Major Generals Including DG ISPR Promoted to Lt. General Rank

12 Major Generals of the Pakistan Army have been promoted to Lieutenant General rank, including Major General Babar Iftikhar who is currently serving as the Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, promoted officers also include Major General Inam Haider Malik, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, Major General Nauman Zakria, and Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal.

In addition to the above-mentioned military men, the following officers have also been elevated to the three-star rank, Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar, Major General Ahsan Gulrez, Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Major General Shahid Imtiaz, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar, Major General Yousaf Jamal, and Major General Kashif Nazir.

It is worth noting that Major General Babar Iftikhar is the third DG ISPR to be promoted to Lt. General, joining Lt. General Asim Saleem Bajwa and Lt. General Asif Ghafoor, on the list.

In August, Lt. General Faiz Hameed was granted the charge of Corps Commander Bahawalpur after Lt. General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat replaced him as the Corps Commander Peshawar.

Previously, Lt. General Asif Ghafoor (former DG ISPR) became Commander XII Corps in Quetta after Lt. General Sarfaraz Ali was martyred in a helicopter crash.

Note: The picture is for illustration purposes only.