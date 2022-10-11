Pakistan Rejects Indian PM Modi’s Delusional Claims of Resolving Kashmir Issue

Pakistan has ‘categorically rejected’ the Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s claims about Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) during a public gathering in Gujarat.

The Indian PM claimed while addressing the gathering on Monday that he had ‘resolved’ the Kashmir conflict.

The Foreign Office (FO) responded on Tuesday that his statement was not only incorrect and deceptive, but it also demonstrated how ignorant the Indian leadership has grown to the ground realities in IIOJK.

Modi was reported as claiming that he had followed in the footsteps of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (former Indian Congress leader), and ‘resolved’ the ‘problem of Kashmir’, as he paid ‘true’ tribute to Sardar Patel.

The Foreign Ministry called out the Indian leader’s ‘delusional’ statements and said the Indian government ought to fulfill its commitment to the Kashmiri people. The Kashmir conflict is an internationally recognized dispute after all, with a resolution on the United Nation (UN)’s agenda since 1948.

The FO further expressed that the UN resolutions clearly recommend a fair and impartial poll as its final decision on the matter, and yet not only has India kept the territory under its illegal occupation but is also guilty of horrific human rights violations in the region.

The FO condemned the neighboring country’s ‘nefarious scheme of altering the demography of IIOJK’, and its oppression of innocent children, calling upon the international community to accept its role and obligation in relation to the IIOJK and the continued Indian atrocities in the occupied region.

The foreign ministry continued that the only long-lasting solution to the Kashmir conflict is for the people of IIOJK to receive their right of self-determination through the free and impartial plebiscite as recommended by the UN.