Bird Hunting Banned in Sindh

The Sindh cabinet made some key decisions during a session of the assembly on Tuesday, including the abolishing of the censorship fee on films and imposing a ban on bird shooting.

The Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Murad Ali Shah, presided over the meeting of the cabinet.

The cabinet approved a three-year renewal of the contract of the Sindh Board of Film Censor Chairman, Khalid Bin Shaheen, and refused to authorize censor fees on films, citing CM’s intention to boost the film industry.

The CM expressed the necessity to encourage filmmaking in an attempt to boost the industry.

The cabinet also banned the hunting of birds for a year as many of them had died during the floods.

The cabinet approved Wildlife Protection, Preservation, and Management Rules 2022 in light of the breeding of birds.

The cabinet also authorized the appointment of the hiring of 193 teachers who had obtained interview letters, offer letters and medical letters back in 2012. Additionally, the hiring of another 104, whose medical tests had also been completed in 2012, was also approved.

Furthermore, the cabinet also declared Karachi Medical & Dental College as an associated college and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as a teaching hospital of Karachi Metropolitan University, at the request of the Universities & Boards department.

Featured image credits: Huntourage