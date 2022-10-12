Pakistan Stays Neutral at UNGA Session as India Votes Against Russia

Pakistan declined to vote on the motion rejecting Russia’s demand for an anonymous ballot on the resolution condemning Moscow’s ‘illegal’ annexation of four regions of Ukraine in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday.

The UNGA voted to reject Russia’s demand to conduct a secret ballot instead of a public vote to condemn the country’s illegal annexation of the partially occupied Ukrainian territories.

India voted against the Russia-initiated motion in a surprising move after succumbing to pressure from the West, especially the United States.

Islamabad’s decision to abstain from voting on the routine proceeding indicated that the country is likely to maintain its stance during the actual resolution which is set to take place on Wednesday or Thursday.

The UNGA received 107, out of the total 193, votes in favor of a public ballot on Monday, 13 countries opposed it, and the remaining countries, including Russia itself, abstained from voting.

Russia maintained that the Western lobbying will make fair voting difficult ‘if positions are expressed publicly’.

Pakistan had been approached by the US, as well as the European countries, to vote in favor of the resolution.

The US and the allies believe that maintaining neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is the same as supporting Moscow.