BOPMadadgar Launched with Construction of Zero-Carbon Shelters for Flood Affectees at Rojhan City, Rajanpur

The Bank of Punjab (BOP), in continuation of its flood relief activities, has recently launched its employee volunteering program called BOPMadadgar.

The program has been designed to give BOP employees an opportunity to participate in uplifting society and doing good for the public at large.

The bank solemnly believes that it’s mandatory for each and every citizen of the country to be actively involved in the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the flood-affected populations.

BOP, under the flag of BOPMadadgar, is constructing permanent basic shelters using eco-friendly building materials in flood-affected areas. These shelters are durable and have inherent climate-resilient properties, enabling them to withstand flooding.

Additionally, these shelters are extremely low cost, easy to construct, and with virtually zero carbon footprint. The houses have the flexibility of being disassembled and moved for making permanent construction.

BOP raised over Rs. 3 billion in various flood relief funds which is probably the highest amount any bank collected from the general public.

On 11th October 2022, Zafar Masud, President & CEO of BOP, along with senior members of the management visited the campsite of BOPMadadgar’s maiden flood relief activities in Rojhan city.

He oversaw the construction activities being done for the flood affectees, and met the BOPMadadgar team along with artisans involved in the construction work. He also met the flood-affected families which have shifted to the shelters provided by the bank.

The local administration has identified 25 families who are being provided with shelter homes through the BOPMadadgar program. The staff volunteers, from D.G. Khan and Multan, after being provided with necessary training by artisans from Heritage Foundation, are constructing the shelters in Rojhan.

The bank is also supporting the construction of zero-carbon shelters in Pono village of Mirpurkhas, Sindh for which the work was started before the flooding.

The houses built with the support of BOP withstood the floods and provided shelters to people who lost their homes. Due to the efforts of the bank, the local villagers now refer to their village as BOP Pono village.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Masud, President & CEO of BOP, said, “Today, we have come to Rojhan city for the inaugural project of BOPMadadgar. BOP’s branch in the city has also been damaged but the staff is present today to support the flood affectees.”

He further added, “BOP will further expand its rehabilitation activities in other provinces of the country. I’m thankful to artisans of the Heritage Foundation for coming all the way from Karachi to participate and train our staff and local population in the construction work. BOP will further expand the scope of this campsite by providing healthcare facilities, Dastarkhwan project, etc.”

“The members of the 25 families have also participated in the construction of shelters so that they can help others in building similar shelters and earn livelihoods as well. Overall, it has been an emotional, yet rewarding, experience for all of us at BOP,” he concluded.