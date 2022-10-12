Google Cloud will Let You Pay with Crypto Soon

Cryptocurrency is becoming an acceptable means of payment across more and more online services by the day, and Google is the latest name to join the latest. The search engine giant has announced that it will be using Coinbase to accept crypto payments for Google Cloud starting early next year.

The announcement came through Google’s Cloud Next conference that kicked off yesterday night. As the name says, the conference is home to Google’s state-of-the-art cloud computing business which makes up about a tenth of its total revenue.

Google Cloud will make this possible via integration with Coinbase Commerce, a popular crypto payment solution for businesses. It will only begin accepting payments from a handful of customers at first, according to Google Cloud Vice President and General Manager, Amit Zavery.

Consequently, Coinbase Commerce is expected to move “data-related applications” from Amazon Web Services cloud to Google’s.

The details of this partnership are not clear yet, but the VP of business development at Coinbase, Jim Migdal, clarified that Coinbase will get a share of every transaction made with the system. The deal will also follow up on other Coinbase Commerce arrangements, but those are unclear as well.

For those unaware, Coinbase Commerce currently operates with ten cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Tether, so all of those will be acceptable means of payment at Google Cloud as well.

However, there is speculation going around that Google will not stick to Coinbase for its crypto payments as there is competition from a newly crypto-integrated PayPal business service. But for now, the former is at the top of its game at the moment, so it will not be disappearing anytime soon.