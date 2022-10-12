Here’s How Much Prices of Suzuki Cars Have Increased in 2022

2022 has been a less-than-stellar year for the Pakistani car industry due to the chaotic economic and political situation. Every problem from production cuts to price hikes has occurred in the past few months, placing the car industry’s fate in question.
Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is also among the companies that have faced both issues, despite being the biggest automaker in Pakistan by sales volume. Due to the inflation and increase in operational costs, PSMC has increased its car prices by up to 36% until now.
Here’s how much the price of each PSMC car has increased since January 2022:
|Variants
|Price in January 2022 (Rs.)
|Prices in October 2022 (Rs.)
|Increase (%)
|Alto
|Alto VX
|1,308,000
|1,699,000
|30%
|Alto VXR
|1,546,000
|1,976,000
|28%
|Alto VXL
|1,747,000
|2,223,000
|27%
|Wagon R
|Wagon R VXR
|1,877,000
|2,421,000
|29%
|Wagon R VXL
|1,975,000
|2,564,000
|30%
|Wagon R AGS
|2,158,000
|2,802,000
|30%
|Cultus
|Cultus VXR
|2,050,000
|2,754,000
|36%
|Cultus VXL
|2,244,000
|3,024,000
|35%
|Cultus AGS
|3,379,000
|3,234,000
|34%
|Swift
|Swift GL M/T
|2,499,000
|3,180,000
|27%
|Swift GL CVT
|2,699,000
|3,420,000
|27%
|Swift GLX CVT
|2,899,000
|3,760,000
|30%
|Bolan
|Bolan VX
|1,176,000
|1,500,000
|27%
Suzuki Production Halt
PSMC has announced a production suspension for three days in October 2022. It made the announcement at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, notifying alternate non-production days (NPDs) from October 19 to 21.
PSMC blames the State Bank of Pakistan’s new mechanism that requires CKD import approval beforehand. It states that the mechanism has slowed down CKD kit imports, causing the inventory to run out.
Last month, PSMC observed 12 NPDs while Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) saw 14 NPDs. Likewise, Hyundai Nishat and Honda Atlas also paused production due to the inventory shortfall.
The federal government’s sanctions on automotive imports brought the auto industry’s progress to a screeching halt. Experts reckon that the auto sector will continue to suffer the effects of inflation and production cuts despite the import ban relaxation.