Here’s How Much Prices of Suzuki Cars Have Increased in 2022

2022 has been a less-than-stellar year for the Pakistani car industry due to the chaotic economic and political situation. Every problem from production cuts to price hikes has occurred in the past few months, placing the car industry’s fate in question.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is also among the companies that have faced both issues, despite being the biggest automaker in Pakistan by sales volume. Due to the inflation and increase in operational costs, PSMC has increased its car prices by up to 36% until now.

Here’s how much the price of each PSMC car has increased since January 2022:

Variants Price in January 2022 (Rs.) Prices in October 2022 (Rs.) Increase (%) Alto Alto VX 1,308,000 1,699,000 30% Alto VXR 1,546,000 1,976,000 28% Alto VXL 1,747,000 2,223,000 27% Wagon R Wagon R VXR 1,877,000 2,421,000 29% Wagon R VXL 1,975,000 2,564,000 30% Wagon R AGS 2,158,000 2,802,000 30% Cultus Cultus VXR 2,050,000 2,754,000 36% Cultus VXL 2,244,000 3,024,000 35% Cultus AGS 3,379,000 3,234,000 34% Swift Swift GL M/T 2,499,000 3,180,000 27% Swift GL CVT 2,699,000 3,420,000 27% Swift GLX CVT 2,899,000 3,760,000 30% Bolan Bolan VX 1,176,000 1,500,000 27%

Suzuki Production Halt

PSMC has announced a production suspension for three days in October 2022. It made the announcement at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, notifying alternate non-production days (NPDs) from October 19 to 21.

PSMC blames the State Bank of Pakistan’s new mechanism that requires CKD import approval beforehand. It states that the mechanism has slowed down CKD kit imports, causing the inventory to run out.

Last month, PSMC observed 12 NPDs while Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) saw 14 NPDs. Likewise, Hyundai Nishat and Honda Atlas also paused production due to the inventory shortfall.

The federal government’s sanctions on automotive imports brought the auto industry’s progress to a screeching halt. Experts reckon that the auto sector will continue to suffer the effects of inflation and production cuts despite the import ban relaxation.