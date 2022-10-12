KP Launches Over a Dozen New Programs Under Science Agenda Initiative

The Directorate General of Science and Technology successfully unveiled 13 new science programs worth Rs. 1.5 billion under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Science Agenda in Peshawar on Tuesday.

Over 200 leaders from universities, research institutions, startups, industry, the development sector, and the government came together to witness the launch which was meant to ‘renew the commitments towards uplifting in science literacy, excellence in scientific research and catalyzing innovation, all towards strengthening the national economy and uplifting the society.’

ALSO READ Senators Come Face to Face Over AstroTurf Controversy

“We want our scientists to focus on three areas of the future where KP wants to get established: advanced materials, biomedicine, and space sciences. But I also want them not to forget the uplifting of the eight key natural resources that our province has been endowed with, including areas such as gemstones, bees, and honey, micro-hydel power and fruits”, said Senior Minister Atif Khan who is in charge of science and technology, IT, food and youth affairs.

The attendees were welcomed by Sajid Hussain Shah, who is the Director General for Science and Technology followed by a speech by the secretary for science, technology, and IT, Muhammad Khalid.

ALSO READ AGP Detects Financial Irregularities of Rs. 13 Billion in BISP

“This is the first time we are bringing a comprehensive, end-to-end roadmap for science that touches every piece of our science enterprise which makes this Agenda unique. We also bring focus on a small number of key areas to be able to develop a critical mass of talent and infrastructure in the province. Only then can we begin to develop solutions that will replace imports and grow into experts for the province and the country”, said Dr. Faisal Khan, a leading scientist in the province and a graduate of the University of Oxford.

‘We are very fortunate to have had a remarkable increase in development funds this year unmatched by any year in the history of DOST, and we are making sure that these programs are executed rigorously under the leadership of the Minister”, said Sajid Shah, the Director General for Science and Technology.