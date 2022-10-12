Maldives Football Team Rejects Offer to Tour Pakistan Next Month

The Maldives has decided not to send its football team to Pakistan next month despite the efforts of the Normalization Committee to revive the game in the country.

While FIFA’s Normalization Committee is striving to revitalize football activities in Pakistan following the termination of the ban on PFF, the Maldives football team had been offered to tour Pakistan for a two-match series.

According to reports, the Normalization Committee was busy finalizing the venues for the international matches before it decided not to send a squad to Pakistan.

Given the current state of affairs, the Normalization Committee has chosen to organize a foreign trip for the senior team in order to bring Pakistan back to the playing field. However, it is unknown which country the Pakistan football team would visit.

The Normalization Committee is considering several options to organize the international tour while the national team is currently training in Lahore and eagerly looking forward to getting back in action.