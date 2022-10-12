Sindh Govt Approves Karachi Metropolitan University

The Sindh government authorized the establishment of Karachi Metropolitan University in the port city on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a session of the Sindh cabinet held in Karachi under the chairmanship of the Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) suggested the establishment of a full-fledged university in central Karachi. The bill for the university, approved by the law department, was forwarded to the assembly.

Similarly, the cabinet proposed the Karachi Medical & Dental College as the affiliated college for the new university and the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as the teaching hospital affiliated with it.

The University and Boards department proposed the cabinet to place 27 colleges in Hyderabad under Government College (GC) University, Hyderabad. The colleges are currently under the jurisdiction of Sindh University.

GC College was elevated to the status of a university after celebrating 100 years of educational services on 21 January 2018. It was founded in 1917 by the eminent educationist, Dayaram Gidumal Shahani.

The cabinet also formed a committee under the Minister for Agriculture, Ismail Rahoo, comprising the Minister for Education, Sardar Shah, and the Advisor for Law.