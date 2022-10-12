Only 1 Pakistani University Among Top 500 in THE World University Rankings 2023

By Haroon Hayder | Published Oct 12, 2022 | 1:52 pm

In an encouraging development, 29 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2023.

According to the 2023 World University Rankings, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad, and the University of Management and Technology.

Besides, 24 Pakistani institutes have been assigned with a “reporter” status on the 2023 rankings. What this means is that they submitted the required data for evaluation but did not meet THE’s eligibility criteria to receive a rank on the 2023 list.

Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE World University Rankings for 2023.

Sr. No. University Ranking
1. Quaid-i-Azam University 401-500
2. Government College University Faisalabad 501-600
3. University of Management and Technology 501-600
4. Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan 601-800
5. Bahria University 601-800
6. COMSATS University Islamabad 601-800
7. Dow University of Health Sciences 601-800
8. University of Engineering and Technology Taxila 601-800
9. Hazara University Mansehra 601-800
10. International Islamic University Islamabad 601-800
11. Lahore University of Management Sciences 601-800
12. University of Malakand 601-800
13. Riphah International University 601-800
14. University of Agriculture Faisalabad 801-1000
15. University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar 801-1000
16. Islamia University Bahawalpur 801-1000
17. University of Lahore 801-1000
18. National University of Sciences and Technology 801-1000
19. Peshawar University 801-1000
20. Punjab University 801-1000
21. Bahauddin Zakaiya University 1001-1200
22. University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 1001-1200
23. University of Gujrat 1001-1200
24. PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 1001-1200
25. University of Sargodha 1001-1200
26. University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore 1001-1200
27. Government College University Lahore 1201-1500
28. Lahore College for Women University 1201-1500
29. Karachi University 1501+
30. Aga Khan University Reporter
31. Air University Reporter
32. Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar Reporter
33. CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences Reporter
34. University of Central Punjab Reporter
35. University of Education Lahore Reporter
36. University of Engineering and Technology Mardan Reporter
37. Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Reporter
38. Government College Women University Faisalabad Reporter
39. Government College Women University Sialkot Reporter
40. Greenwich University Reporter
41. Ilma University Reporter
42. Islamia College Peshawar Reporter
43. Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Reporter
44. Khyber Medical University Reporter
45. Mirupr University of Science and Technology Reporter
46. MNS University of Agriculture Multan Reporter
47. National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences Reporter
48. National University of Medical Sciences Reporter
49. Rawalpindi Medical University Reporter
50. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar Reporter
51. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Reporter
52. Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology Reporter
53. Ziauddin University Reporter

THE World University Rankings for 2023 include 1,799 universities from 104 countries, making it the largest and most diverse THE World University Rankings ever.

World University Rankings uses 13 performance indicators to measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.

Oxford University has topped the World University Rankings for the seventh year in a row. The US is the most represented country in the top 10 of the 2023 rankings with 7 institutions. With 177 universities, the US is also the most-represented country in the 2023 rankings.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE World University Rankings 2023:

Sr. No. University Country Ranking
1. University of Oxford UK 1
2. Harvard University US 2
3. University of Cambridge UK 3
4. Stanford University US 3
5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology US 5
6. California Institute of Technology US 6
7. Princeton University US 7
8. University of California Berkeley US 8
9. Yale Univeristy US 9
10. Imperial College Londo UK 10

 

