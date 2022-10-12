Only 1 Pakistani University Among Top 500 in THE World University Rankings 2023

In an encouraging development, 29 Pakistani universities have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings for 2023.
According to the 2023 World University Rankings, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad, and the University of Management and Technology.
Besides, 24 Pakistani institutes have been assigned with a “reporter” status on the 2023 rankings. What this means is that they submitted the required data for evaluation but did not meet THE’s eligibility criteria to receive a rank on the 2023 list.
Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE World University Rankings for 2023.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Ranking
|1.
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|401-500
|2.
|Government College University Faisalabad
|501-600
|3.
|University of Management and Technology
|501-600
|4.
|Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan
|601-800
|5.
|Bahria University
|601-800
|6.
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|601-800
|7.
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|601-800
|8.
|University of Engineering and Technology Taxila
|601-800
|9.
|Hazara University Mansehra
|601-800
|10.
|International Islamic University Islamabad
|601-800
|11.
|Lahore University of Management Sciences
|601-800
|12.
|University of Malakand
|601-800
|13.
|Riphah International University
|601-800
|14.
|University of Agriculture Faisalabad
|801-1000
|15.
|University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar
|801-1000
|16.
|Islamia University Bahawalpur
|801-1000
|17.
|University of Lahore
|801-1000
|18.
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|801-1000
|19.
|Peshawar University
|801-1000
|20.
|Punjab University
|801-1000
|21.
|Bahauddin Zakaiya University
|1001-1200
|22.
|University of Engineering and Technology Lahore
|1001-1200
|23.
|University of Gujrat
|1001-1200
|24.
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|1001-1200
|25.
|University of Sargodha
|1001-1200
|26.
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore
|1001-1200
|27.
|Government College University Lahore
|1201-1500
|28.
|Lahore College for Women University
|1201-1500
|29.
|Karachi University
|1501+
|30.
|Aga Khan University
|Reporter
|31.
|Air University
|Reporter
|32.
|Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar
|Reporter
|33.
|CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences
|Reporter
|34.
|University of Central Punjab
|Reporter
|35.
|University of Education Lahore
|Reporter
|36.
|University of Engineering and Technology Mardan
|Reporter
|37.
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|Reporter
|38.
|Government College Women University Faisalabad
|Reporter
|39.
|Government College Women University Sialkot
|Reporter
|40.
|Greenwich University
|Reporter
|41.
|Ilma University
|Reporter
|42.
|Islamia College Peshawar
|Reporter
|43.
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|Reporter
|44.
|Khyber Medical University
|Reporter
|45.
|Mirupr University of Science and Technology
|Reporter
|46.
|MNS University of Agriculture Multan
|Reporter
|47.
|National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences
|Reporter
|48.
|National University of Medical Sciences
|Reporter
|49.
|Rawalpindi Medical University
|Reporter
|50.
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women’s University Peshawar
|Reporter
|51.
|Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University
|Reporter
|52.
|Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology
|Reporter
|53.
|Ziauddin University
|Reporter
THE World University Rankings for 2023 include 1,799 universities from 104 countries, making it the largest and most diverse THE World University Rankings ever.
World University Rankings uses 13 performance indicators to measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook.
Oxford University has topped the World University Rankings for the seventh year in a row. The US is the most represented country in the top 10 of the 2023 rankings with 7 institutions. With 177 universities, the US is also the most-represented country in the 2023 rankings.
Let’s take a closer look at the top 10 universities on THE World University Rankings 2023:
|Sr. No.
|University
|Country
|Ranking
|1.
|University of Oxford
|UK
|1
|2.
|Harvard University
|US
|2
|3.
|University of Cambridge
|UK
|3
|4.
|Stanford University
|US
|3
|5.
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|US
|5
|6.
|California Institute of Technology
|US
|6
|7.
|Princeton University
|US
|7
|8.
|University of California Berkeley
|US
|8
|9.
|Yale Univeristy
|US
|9
|10.
|Imperial College Londo
|UK
|10