Study Proves Men Age Faster Than Women Due to Unknown Reason

Finnish researchers have found in a study that men age more quickly than women. By the age of 50, men are biologically four years older than women, research has revealed.

The results of the study were published in the Journals of Gerontology: Series A in November last year.

ALSO READ Investigation Reveals Real Cause of Fire at Centaurus Mall

The lead author of the research, Anna Kankaanpää, revealed men were found to have older biological ages than women of the same chronological age with the difference increasing at the same rate as the chronological age.

The study claims that the difference already exists in the ages of 20 and above.

Thousands of volunteers participated in the study and their chronological ages were counted by the number of birthdays they had and were compared with their biological ages, which were calculated using biological estimates of the body’s decline through DNA markers.

The study could not explain the reason behind this difference between the chronological and biological ages.

Kankaanpää explained that these differences cannot be explained by lifestyle factors.

She further revealed that a unique study design was also used to research the findings further, comparing the ages of opposite-sex twin pairs.

She continued that a similar difference existed among the twin pairs as well. The male twin in each pair was about a year older biologically than their female counterparts. This eliminates lifestyle or environmental differences as the twins grew up in the same environment, even sharing half of the genes.

The difference could be explained, for example, by gender variations in hereditary factors and the health benefits of the female sex hormone estrogen.