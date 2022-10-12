SSGC Rejects Reports of Extended Gas Loadshedding

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has rejected reports that the company is set to implement a gas load-shedding plan from October 15.

In a statement, the company clarified that social media posts regarding the 18 hours of gas load-shedding schedule attributed to the company are fabricated.

ALSO READ Govt to Finalize 8 Oil & Gas Exploration Permits By Next Week

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik while speaking to a private television channel also denied any such schedule but added that the concerned authorities have been directed to devise a plan to ensure the availability of gas during cooking hours.

The minister said that gas load-shedding during cooking hours would be unacceptable and added that SSGC is working on a plan in this regard.

Last week, the minister had explained that despite calling for bids, the government had been unable to procure gas even at $40 per MMBtu (one million British Thermal Units). He mentioned that demand stands at around 95 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), while the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) can only provide 68 million mmcfd, while the situation is similar at SSGC.

ALSO READ Citizens Told to Get Ready for Extended Gas Load-Shedding in Winters

It is pertinent to mention here that last month Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had directed the concerned departments to formulate an action plan given the expected gas crisis in winter. The premier had directed the authorities to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to consumers during cooking hours.