Citizens Told to Get Ready for Extended Gas Load-Shedding in Winters

The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, revealed that the country is expected to face a shortage of gas in household settings this winter during a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that the government is making an effort to provide gas to households at meal times at least.

He explained that despite calling for bids, the government had been unable to procure gas even at $40 per MMBtu (one million British Thermal Units). The demand stands at around 95 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), while the SNGPL can only provide 68 million MMcf/d, while the situation is similar at Sui Southern Gas Company Limited as well.

Malik further revealed that the government will import an additional 20,000 tons of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) monthly as compared to last year and that an extensive plan for the winter is in the works. The plans will be announced soon, he added.

He continued that the country is expected to become self-sufficient in the energy sector in the next three or four years. The government is working to reduce the prices of electricity and gas as well, to provide the people with some relief as compared to last year.