Babar Azam Joins Exclusive Club With Another Fifty

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 13, 2022 | 12:56 pm

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, struck yet another half-century to help his side chase down a target of 174 runs in the last group stage match of the tri-series against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

With a match-winning effort of 55 runs off 40 balls, which included nine boundaries, the right-hander achieved many milestones, including completing a century of fifty-plus scores in international cricket.

The 27-year-old also reached the milestone of 11,000 international runs across all formats, becoming the 11th Pakistani batter to do so. Before the match, the Lahore-born cricketer needed 53 runs to reach the milestone.

The all-format captain has now joined the list of the Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Babar has scored 3,122 runs at an average of 47.30 in red-ball cricket, 4,664 runs at an average of 59.79 in ODIs, and 3,216 runs at an average of 44.05 in the shortest format of cricket.

Sr. No. Player Inns Runs Ave 100s 50s
1 Inzamam-ul-Haq 547 20541 43.51 35 129
2 Younis Khan 491 17790 39.88 41 83
3 Mohammad Yousuf 426 17134 45.81 39 95
4 Javed Miandad 407 16213 46.99 31 93
5 Saleem Malik 410 12938 36.96 20 76
6 Saeed Anwar 335 12876 41.00 31 68
7 Mohammad Hafeez 429 12780 32.51 21 64
8 Shoaib Malik 428 11855 33.96 12 61
9 Shahid Afridi 502 11148 24.12 11 51
10 Misbah-ul-Haq 315 11132 44.35 10 84
11 Babar Azam 251 11002 50.70 26 74

Earlier this month, the right-hander passed the 8,000 T20 runs mark, becoming the youngest batter in history to do so and the second-fastest batter after West Indian legend, Chris Gayle.

  • Babar Rizwan has scored a million runs but we lost to England’s B team touring us, at home. Losing at home for Pakistan in cricket was considered impossible. In fact, winning at home was never considered an achievement because it was expected that it would happen. Yet, now our team lost to an England side that toured us just because there are barely a dozen countries that play the sport and they had nowhere else to go, and nothing else to do. Our tape (base)ball players could defeat the national team, if they didn’t even try.

