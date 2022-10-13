Babar Azam Joins Exclusive Club With Another Fifty

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, struck yet another half-century to help his side chase down a target of 174 runs in the last group stage match of the tri-series against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

With a match-winning effort of 55 runs off 40 balls, which included nine boundaries, the right-hander achieved many milestones, including completing a century of fifty-plus scores in international cricket.

The 27-year-old also reached the milestone of 11,000 international runs across all formats, becoming the 11th Pakistani batter to do so. Before the match, the Lahore-born cricketer needed 53 runs to reach the milestone.

The all-format captain has now joined the list of the Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Babar has scored 3,122 runs at an average of 47.30 in red-ball cricket, 4,664 runs at an average of 59.79 in ODIs, and 3,216 runs at an average of 44.05 in the shortest format of cricket.

1 Inzamam-ul-Haq 547 20541 43.51 35 129 2 Younis Khan 491 17790 39.88 41 83 3 Mohammad Yousuf 426 17134 45.81 39 95 4 Javed Miandad 407 16213 46.99 31 93 5 Saleem Malik 410 12938 36.96 20 76 6 Saeed Anwar 335 12876 41.00 31 68 7 Mohammad Hafeez 429 12780 32.51 21 64 8 Shoaib Malik 428 11855 33.96 12 61 9 Shahid Afridi 502 11148 24.12 11 51 10 Misbah-ul-Haq 315 11132 44.35 10 84 11 Babar Azam 251 11002 50.70 26 74

Earlier this month, the right-hander passed the 8,000 T20 runs mark, becoming the youngest batter in history to do so and the second-fastest batter after West Indian legend, Chris Gayle.