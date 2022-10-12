ICC Bans Indian-Born Cricketer for 14 Years

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned Indian-born United Arab Emirates cricketer, Mehar Chhayakar, from all forms of cricket for 14 years for seven breaches of the anti-corruption code.

As per the details, the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal has found the cricketer attempting to influence aspects of the UAE’s ODI series in Zimbabwe and matches in the Global T20 franchise event in Canada in 2019.

The international cricket authority said in a statement, “We first encountered Mehar Chhayakar through his involvement in organizing a corrupt cricket tournament in Ajman, in 2018.”

The official explained that the charges for which he was banned are proof of his efforts to corrupt cricket and that the authority will be unrelenting in pursuing and disrupting anyone who attempted to malign the game.

It is worth noting that Chhayakar was one of the four players suspended by the ICC in 2019 after being charged with violating the anti-corruption code of the governing body.

The ICC banned former UAE cricketers, Mohammad Naveed, and Shaiman Anwar Butt, for eight years in March 2021, while Qadeer Ahmed and Gulam Shabbir were banned for five and four years, respectively.