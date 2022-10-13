Mardan’s Abdul Wali Khan University Moves up in International Rankings

The Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) led the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023. It is now ranked in the 601-800 range and is the fourth-highest-ranked Pakistani university on the latest list.

Among 1,799 universities from 104 countries, 29 Pakistani universities were named in the ranking of higher education institutions.

AWKUM excelled in the categories of ‘Citations’, ‘Research’, and ‘International Outlook’, going up 80 ranks in the citations category compared to last year, from 268 to 180.

This demonstrates the efforts of the university’s faculty, who worked tirelessly and conducted high-quality research.

Apart from the 29 universities that became a part of the ranking, THE awarded an additional 24 Pakistani universities with the ‘Reporter’ status, this implies they provided the necessary data for assessment but did not fulfill THE’s eligibility criteria for a place on the 2023 list.

The Time Higher Education University Rankings measure an institution’s performance in four categories: teaching, research, knowledge transfer, and international outlook, using 13 performance metrics.