Sindh High Court Issues Bailable Arrest Warrant for KE’s CEO

The Sindh High Court has issued a bailable arrest warrant for the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of K-Electric due to the prolonged power outage at the Sindh High Court.

The court ordered the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Javed Alam Odhu to comply with the warrant within an hour and asked the police to bring the CEO of K-electric within an hour.

Justice Salahuddin Panwhur expressed his anger over the load-shedding situation in the city, which also affected the court’s proceedings.

The Chief Justice remarked that the Sindh High Court pays a monthly bill of Rs. 6 million to K-Electric and it is the responsibility of the power utility to provide power generators to courts during the period of electricity load-shedding. He ordered KE’s officials to ensure the supply of electricity to the court during the weekdays.

KE officials appeared in court to submit their response to the situation.

According to them, the massive power outage in the city has been witnessed due to a fault that occurred in the national power system, which ultimately hit the electricity supplies in different parts of the city.