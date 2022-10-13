Senate Committee Seeks Detail on Today’s Tripping of Electricity Transmission System

The Senate Standing Committee on Energy has sought details on the power breakdown in the electricity transmission system in its meeting presided over by Senator Saifullah Abro.

The Committee expressed concern over the blackout in the southern part of the country. The officials of the Power Division told the Committee that the electricity transmission system from Karachi has been damaged.

The officials said that the problem was reported at 9:35 a.m. today and that work is underway to address the power breakdown.

The committee members asked where and how the electricity tripped in the southern areas. They added that the southern parts of the country have been plunged into darkness.

The Committee Chairman said that it should be told where the error occurred, but officials from the Ministry of Power said sharing the details would cause “drama.” The NTDC officials said that two grid stations of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) have tripped. The NTDC was made aware of the blackout in the morning, they added.

The NTDC officials said that 500 kV transmission lines have been damaged and the power supply to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), and Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) has been stopped.

The committee expressed anger over the non-participation of the CEO of K-Electric, and the committee chairman asked why the high officials of K-Electric didn’t come to the committee. The Committee decided to issue a summons to the CEO of K Electric to attend the meeting.