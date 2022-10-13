Karachi Experiences Mysterious Electricity Breakdown

Karachi is reportedly experiencing a major electricity shutdown since 9 AM after a number of complaints regarding power outages from various areas emerged simultaneously.

According to details, areas that are currently under power breakdown include Surjani Town, Malir, Airport, Saddar, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS), Clifton, and Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Meanwhile, Karachi’s only power distribution company, K-Electric, is yet to issue a statement regarding the city-wide power outage.

Furthermore, Karachi residents have tweeted that the electricity breakdown occurred at 9 AM today (13 October 2022), while K-Electric has not given them any explanation or warning regarding it.

There's a constant maintenance issue with #KE in U-substation Block-6 PECHS area #Karachi, currently no electricity in this area since 9am @KElectricPk . Who is responsible!!#KarachiIsSuffering #KarachinNeedsHafizNaeem — Tariq Aziz (@adviclinic) October 13, 2022

Reportedly, multiple grid stations have tripped at the same time and around 70 percent of the city remains without electricity during peak office and school hours.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Energy stated the southern parts of the country are suffering disrupted transmission of electricity owing to an accidental fault in the southern transmission system, which has tripped numerous power plants in phases.

مُلک کے جنوبی ٹرانسمیشن سسٹم میں حادثاتی خرابی کے باعث متعدد جنوبی پاور پلانٹس مرحلہ وار ٹرِپ ہو رہے ہیں جس سے مُلک کے جنوبی حصے میں بجلی کی ترسیل میں رکاوٹ آ رہی ہے۔وزارتِ توانائی پوری تندہی سے خرابی کی وجہ کی تفتیش کر رہی ہے اور جلد از جلد بجلی کے نظام کو مکمل بحال کر لیاجائگا — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) October 13, 2022

Moreover, it detailed that it is thoroughly investigating the power outage and promised the citizens that power will be restored shortly.