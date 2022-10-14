Balochistan Implements New Winter Timings for Govt Offices

Balochistan government has implemented new winter timings for all public administrative departments and their subordinate offices from 5 October 2022 to 14 April 2023.

According to the details, the new timing for government offices is from 8:30 AM to 4 PM on Monday-Thursday with a food and prayer break from 1:30 PM to 2 PM.

ALSO READ Fraudster Arrested for Making Fake Govt and Educational Documents

On Friday, it is 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM with a food and prayer break from 1:30 PM to 2 PM. In addition, the offices remain closed on Saturday and Sunday as per the new winter schedule.

It is pertinent to mention that the mentioned schedule does not apply to hospitals and educational institutes, including universities, colleges, and schools.

However, the provincial Ministry of Health and Education (MoHE) remains open six days per week from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, and from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Friday.

In related news, recent torrential monsoon rains and disastrous flash floods caused severe damage to the province’s educational infrastructure with over 3,000 schools in 26 districts completely or partially destroyed.

ALSO READ Vehicle Facility Launched for Tawaf and Sa’i for Disabled and Elderly Pilgrims

An official from the provincial Education Department said that the floods disrupted the education of around 386,000 students in the province, which is already an underdeveloped region.

Furthermore, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) established several temporary education centers in Quetta and other areas in order to minimize the negative impacts of the floods on the education sector of the province.