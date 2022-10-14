Fraudster Arrested for Making Fake Govt and Educational Documents

Karachi police has apprehended an alleged fraudster in Lyari Town for forging government and educational certificates.

The convict was arrested by the Kalakot police station officers.

According to investigators, the accused, identified as Muhammad Arsalan, was also allegedly involved in blackmailing his clients who purchased forged documents from him.

The raiding squad also discovered forged identification cards for several government offices, a walkie-talkie set, and a laptop in his possession.

The culprit was caught following a combined Rangers and police operation.

An accused extortionist was also apprehended today in Karachi following a combined search by district city police and Pakistan Rangers.

The most sought-after criminal involved in extorting money was caught during a combined police-Rangers operation in Karachi’s Defence sector.

According to police, the accused used telephone calls to demand extortion money from members of Karachi Tajir Ittihad, as iron traders.

In addition, law enforcement agencies discovered 900 SIM cards, three computers, 18 grey traffic systems, four WiFi devices, seven hard drives, a digital camera, four tablets, five mobile phones, and 20 national identity cards in the man’s possession.

In related news, three other fraudsters were arrested last month for online fraud in Karachi. The suspects had allegedly conducted fraud not only in Pakistan but internationally as well.