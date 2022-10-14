Belarus to Provide Support for Rehabilitation of Flood Victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Thursday on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana.

During the meeting, President Lukashenko said that Belarus would provide all possible support towards the rehabilitation of people affected by the climate-induced floods that had caused unprecedented devastation in Pakistan.

PM Sharif expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen friendly ties between Pakistan and Belarus by broadening interaction in all possible areas of cooperation.

The two sides agreed to hold the next session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Economic Commission at the earliest and ensure a fitting follow-up which would provide a fillip to bilateral economic engagement.

Both sides also reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

While discussing regional issues, both leaders reiterated a mutual desire to promote peace, stability and cooperation.

The two leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand on 15th September 2022.

PM’s Tweet

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tweeted that the Astana summit has brought Pakistan’s focus back on energy, trade, and regional connectivity.

After the SCO meeting last month, the day-long CICA Summit in Astana has helped bring Pakistan's focus back on energy, trade & regional connectivity. South & Central Asia have distinct advantages that we plan to leverage for win-win outcomes. https://t.co/ITCbKkmI2V — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 14, 2022

While highlighting the importance of deeper relations with central asian states, the Premier stated that he is forcefully presenting Pakistan’s case as a reliable business partner in interaction with global leaders.