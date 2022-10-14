Chairman FBR Directs Customs Intelligence to Curb Smuggling

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad has directed the high-ups of Pakistan Customs intelligence to work on curtailing the smuggling of goods, vehicles, currency, and mis-invoicing.

According to a handout issued by FBR, he issued these directions while addressing the inaugural session of the quarterly coordination and performance review conference of the regional directors of the Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) Customs, an important arm of the FBR.

The chairman made it clear that the Directorate General I&I-Customs had the capacity and competence to come up with the expectations concerning each of these priority areas. He assured Director General Faiz Ahmad Chaudhary that all possible resources required to achieve the desired results will be provided by FBR.

During the 12 hours long conference, each regional director gave a detailed presentation on the performance in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23. It covered major challenges hindering the achievement of organizational goals, methods of information gathering, gaps in human resources, and logistics as well as suggestions for further improvement.

In his closing remarks, the Director General directed the regional directors to focus on mis-invoicing not only in imports but also in exports, misuse of exemption regimes, variations in the pattern of transit trade viz a viz national imports, and improving vigil along the borders.

He underscored the importance of improved liaison of the officers of the Directorate General of I&I Customs with law enforcement agencies including Police, Rangers, Frontier Corps (FC), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Provincial Excise Departments, other national intelligence agencies, and district administration.

He also highlighted the need for coordination with the Chambers of Commerce and other trade bodies to have first-hand knowledge about their issues and grievances.

The Director General further emphasized that meeting the targets and expectations of FBR and the federal government concerning smuggling, money laundering, and mis-invoicing will lead to the creation of an enabling environment in the country for economic growth and investment.