Chairman HEC Asks Universities to Adopt Smart Education

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, has said that the world is focused on digital transformation, innovation, and the use of technology in the education sector. In view of contemporary requirements, HEC is helping universities to adopt smart classrooms, blended education, and hybrid systems.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 7th International Applied Business Research Conference at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Chairman HEC said, “For success in the future, it is necessary that we have to move with the pace of contemporary changes in technology.”

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed opined that instead of buildings and models, it is the era of smart university ideology. He said that smart-university education has benefited the global education system during the global pandemic.

Chairman HEC said that universities should use cloud computing under the guidance of HEC. He furthered that technology has to be utilized while keeping in mind the changes that will take place in the next decades.

Dr. Mukhtar said that the work is going on to utilize a blended learning and hybrid system so that in the future we will not be left behind in the world. He hailed the efforts of IIUI for organizing the conference on the most contemporary and important topic and also assured full cooperation.

Speaking on this occasion, IIUI President, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, said that the world is traveling and developing at a fast pace due to technology, which includes innovations such as 3D printing, robotics, and artificial intelligence after the Internet.

He opined that in human history, older things were replaced by innovations and technology, and the same world realized the importance of digital transformation.

President IIUI apprised the conference of the initiatives at the university and told about the preparation of an open and distance learning system, campus management system, new strategic plan, and preparation of the new organogram of IIUI.

The Vice Presidents (VPs) of the university, Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed and Dr. Ayaz Afsar also expressed their views in the conference. Dr. Ahmed Shuja discussed the advantages of technology and aspects of utilizing business opportunities. Dr. Ayaz Afsar, VP of Academic Affairs, appreciated the organizers of the conference.

In the conference, more than 650 policymakers, industrial experts, and research scholars from USA, Malaysia, and Turkey participated to share thoughts and experiences on the themes of finance, technology management, entrepreneurship, management, and marketing in the light of digital transformation and other contemporary advancements and needs of the field.

Conference participants agreed that initiatives to increase export, data-driven governance and digital transformation are the keys to a bright future for the country.

Earlier, the Chair of the conference and Dean FMS, Dr. Abdul Raheman, apprised of the objectives of the conference. He discussed digital transformation, resistance to change, and other themes of the conference. Dr. Fozia Syed, Academic Chair of the conference, presented the report and recommendations of the conference.