Senior Executive Makes Shocking Revelation About Pfizer Vaccine Trials

A senior Pfizer Executive, Janine Small, admitted that the Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was never tested for its potential to prevent transmission during a European Union (EU) Parliamentary hearing earlier this week.

She revealed this while being questioned by the Dutch Member of Parliament, Rob Roos, while attending the session of the European Parliament’s COVID-19 advisory board, on behalf of the Pfizer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pfizer, Dr. Albert Bourla, who had been called before the panel.

Roos questioned Small if the Pfizer vaccine was tested on its ability to prevent transmission by introducing it to the market and to answer with a yes or a no. She was also asked if she was willing to share the data with the committee if it had been tested.

Small replied that the company was not sure about the transmission prevention of the vaccine before it was released to the public, contending that the company had to move at the ‘speed of science’. Dr. Bourla was aware of the global need, and thus, Pfizer invested $2 billion on risk research, development, and manufacturing to guarantee that the company would be able to contribute to the fight against the pandemic.

Roos, an opponent of Europe’s COVID-19 passports, called the response “scandalous” on Twitter. He stated in a video that millions of people were pressured into getting vaccinated due to the notion that they had to do it to protect everyone else, which turned out to be a myth.