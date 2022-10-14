Haris Rauf About to Break Hasan Ali’s Greatest T20I Bowling Record

Pakistan star pacer, Haris Rauf, has been receiving plaudits for his outstanding bowling performances since his debut in the international arena and is regarded as one of the specialist fast bowlers in the death overs.

The Rawalpindi-born pacer ended the year 2021 as the joint leading wicket-taker bowler for Pakistan in the T20I cricket, taking a total of 25 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 25.48 and an economy rate of 8.32.

The 28-year-old right-arm quick has also had a good season this year, taking 23 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 20.21 and an economy rate of 7.85. Haris also has the potential to become Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in a calendar year in T20Is as he requires only two wickets to do so.

Bowler Year Wickets Matches Best Figures Hasan Ali 2021 25 18 4/18 Haris Rauf 2021 25 23 4/22 Haris Rauf 2022 23 16 3/28 Shaheen Shah 2021 23 21 3/26

Earlier this week, former Pakistan captain, Imran Khan, praised Haris for his sheer pace and immense swing in the Asia Cup 2022 and T20I series against England, where he defended a modest target in two consecutive games.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 28-year-old last month surpassed England’s right-arm pacer, Chris Jordan, who has 168 wickets, to become the leading fast bowler with the most wickets in T20 cricket since 2019.

Overall, the Lahore Qalandars pacer has represented Pakistan in 50 T20I matches, taking 64 wickets at an average of 23.03, and 29 wickets at an average of 25.37 in 15 ODI matches.