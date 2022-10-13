Pakistan-West Indies T20I Series Likely to be Postoned

Pakistan had a busy cricket season in 2022 at home, hosting Australia for a full-fledged series earlier this year, the West Indies for a three-match ODI series in June, and England for a seven-match T20I series in September.

In the next six months, the Men in Green will also have a busy schedule, hosting England for a Test and ODI series in November-December, the West Indies for ODI series in January, and New Zealand twice in January and April.

However, due to the commitment of cricketers in the various franchise league scheduled in January, the T20I series between Pakistan and West Indies is likely to be postponed, and the series would be played in 2024, reports have said.

It is pertinent to mention here that several T20 leagues, including Australia’s Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League, and the inaugural edition of South African ILT20 leagues, are scheduled to be held in January and February.

Earlier this week, New Zealand Cricket’s Chief Executive, David White, stated that many star Kiwi players may miss the second round of the series owing to a scheduling conflict with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It is worth noting that the West Indies visited Pakistan last December for a three-match T20I series before returning in June for a three-match ODI series, where the Men in Green won all the matches.