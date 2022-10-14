Islamabad is Finally Getting Pakistan’s First Virtual Zoo

Significant progress has been made in the establishment of Pakistan’s first virtual zoo in the Federal Capital as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued a NOC for giving the zoo’s land to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

According to credible sources within the metropolitan corporation, CDA’s Land Department has allotted 25 acres of the zoo’s land to IWMB.

The IWMB will build a virtual zoo and wildlife rescue center on the land. The IWMB has also submitted PC-II of Rs. 500 million to the Planning Commission of Pakistan (PCP).

Chairperson IWMB, Rina Saeed, has confirmed the allocation of land to IWMB. She said two-thirds of the land will be used as an entertainment area where documentaries, animatronic models of animals, a visual gallery, informative 3D shows, high-tech movies, and virtual shows will be arranged for the citizens.

She added that one-third of the land will be used to establish a rescue and rehabilitation center at the zoo. This rescue center will also be the first of its kind to bring rescued animals from all over Pakistan and provide them with medical care.

It is worth recalling here that the zoo was closed in December 2020 following an order by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The court ruled to transfer all animals to shelters as well.