IT Ministry Holds Meeting to Discuss Adoption of Wi-Fi 6E in Pakistan

In order to discuss the adoption of Wi-Fi 6E technology in Pakistan, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom held a meeting under the chairmanship of Member Telecom Omar Malik here on Friday.

The meeting deliberated on the inclusion of upcoming indoor-outdoor Wi-Fi 6E band technology and devices in Pakistan.

It was attended by Meta Asia Pacific Policy Head Dr. Ismail Shah, Director General Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Strategy and Development Mudassar Naveed, Director Frequency Allocation Board, DG Wireless MoITT, Director Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO/PAKSAT), and other government officials,

For the adoption of Wi-Fi 6E technology, a committee has been formulated already under PTA to conclude the timely inclusion of the Wi-Fi 6E emerging technological ecosystem in Pakistan.

Existing Wi-Fi technology for end users creates a latency and capacity showstopper for next-generation technological inclusion of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial and domestic robots, Metaverse, and mass adoption of ultra-low latency gaming and animation industry business cases irrespective of the standard current home routers or outdoor Wi-Fi device are connected to optic fibre.

The Inclusion of the Wi-Fi 6E standard shall set a base for cutting-edge technologies which shall be unlicensed and free spectrum to be widely adopted in Pakistan. Wi-Fi 6E requires new hardware on both broadcasting and receiving ends.

Apart from Wi-Fi 6E, for the interest of new enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the Internet of Things regime has already been opened in Pakistan for wide adoption of agri tech, smart homes, safe cities, disaster management, industrial automation, remote sensing, and lighthouse networks.