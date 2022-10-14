Punjab to Implement 2nd Phase of Single National Curriculum Next Year

Punjab’s Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs has approved the decision to implement Phase II of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) from the next academic year in the province.

In this regard, Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Muhammad Basharat Raja, headed a meeting where the decision regarding the implementation of SNC was made.

The Minister for Law, Khurram Shehzad Virk, and Minister for Communications and Works, Ali Afzal Shahi, also took part in the meeting.

The Committee was told that a uniform syllabus has already been launched for classes 1 to 6 in the province during the first phase. In the second phase, it will be introduced for 6 to 8 classes in Urdu, English, Mathematics, Geography, General Science, and Computer Science subjects.

At the meeting, Chairman Raja quoted a provision of the 18th Amendment and stated that the move will enable all students to study the same standardized curriculum sans discrimination.

Last month, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) had begun its work on reducing the province’s syllabus by 20 percent for classes 1 to matric.

Reportedly, SED would make the final decision regarding this after involving all relevant Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) and would make an official announcement in due course.

The students and their parents lauded the provincial government’s decision and noted that the students would have been overburdened if it had not been reduced.