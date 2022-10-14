Rizwan Surpasses Indian Star to Top T20I Run-Scoring Charts in 2022

Pakistani wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, became the leading T20I run-scorer in 2022 in the final of the tri-nation series against New Zealand on Friday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Rizwan, who finished the series as the second-highest run-scorer, scored 34 runs from 29 balls, edging out Indian batting star, Suryakumar Yadav, who was leading the charts in the shortest format of the game.

ALSO READ Pakistan-West Indies T20I Series Likely to be Postoned

Rizwan has currently scored 821 T20I runs in 18 innings with a strike rate of 126.30 and an average of 54.73, while Yadav has scored 801 runs in 23 innings at a strike rate of 40.05 and a strike rate of 184.53.

Here are the top 5 on the list:

Player Team Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 18 18 821 88* 54.73 126.30 0 9 SA Yadav India 23 23 801 117 40.05 184.56 1 6 DS Airee Nepal 18 17 626 110* 48.15 136.68 1 4 S Davizi Czech Republic 15 15 612 115* 51.00 146.41 2 2 Babar Azam Pakistan 19 19 611 110* 38.18 131.96 1 4

ALSO READ Waqar Younis Wants Test Like 4-Innings T20 Cricket to Replace ODIs

The 30-year-old also finished the year 2021 as the highest run-getter in the format, amassing a record-breaking 1,326 runs in only 26 innings, including 1 century and 12 fifties, and was named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Last month, the KP-born cricketer dethroned Pakistani skipper, Babar Azam, from the top spot in the T20I batting rankings, effectively ending the all-format captain’s 1025-day reign.

It is worth noting that Rizwan faced harsh criticism for his slow batting but silenced his critics by finishing the Asia Cup as the leading run-scorer and the tri-series as the second-highest runs-scorer.