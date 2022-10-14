Rizwan Surpasses Indian Star to Top T20I Run-Scoring Charts in 2022

Pakistani wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, became the leading T20I run-scorer in 2022 in the final of the tri-nation series against New Zealand on Friday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Rizwan, who finished the series as the second-highest run-scorer, scored 34 runs from 29 balls, edging out Indian batting star, Suryakumar Yadav, who was leading the charts in the shortest format of the game.
Rizwan has currently scored 821 T20I runs in 18 innings with a strike rate of 126.30 and an average of 54.73, while Yadav has scored 801 runs in 23 innings at a strike rate of 40.05 and a strike rate of 184.53.
Here are the top 5 on the list:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|Mohammad Rizwan
|Pakistan
|18
|18
|821
|88*
|54.73
|126.30
|0
|9
|SA Yadav
|India
|23
|23
|801
|117
|40.05
|184.56
|1
|6
|DS Airee
|Nepal
|18
|17
|626
|110*
|48.15
|136.68
|1
|4
|S Davizi
|Czech Republic
|15
|15
|612
|115*
|51.00
|146.41
|2
|2
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|19
|19
|611
|110*
|38.18
|131.96
|1
|4
The 30-year-old also finished the year 2021 as the highest run-getter in the format, amassing a record-breaking 1,326 runs in only 26 innings, including 1 century and 12 fifties, and was named the ICC’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.
Last month, the KP-born cricketer dethroned Pakistani skipper, Babar Azam, from the top spot in the T20I batting rankings, effectively ending the all-format captain’s 1025-day reign.
It is worth noting that Rizwan faced harsh criticism for his slow batting but silenced his critics by finishing the Asia Cup as the leading run-scorer and the tri-series as the second-highest runs-scorer.