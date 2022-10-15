Female Pakistani Writer Receives France’s Prestigious Award

Renowned Pakistani Journalist and Writer, Bina Shah, has been awarded the esteemed French honor, Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters).

According to the details, French Ambassador to Pakistan, Nicolas Galey, presented the award to Shah on Thursday at a French cultural center, Alliance Francaise, in Karachi.

Taking to Twitter, French Embassy in Pakistan said that the honor has been given in recognition of her abilities as a writer and journalist, along with her contribution to women’s rights, and her passion for the French language and culture.

Privilege to confer @BinaShah with the insignia of Knight of the Order of Arts & Letters at the @AFKarachi. This is a tribute to her dedication and talent as a writer & journalist, her commitment to women’s rights, and her attachment to the French language & culture. @ConsulatK pic.twitter.com/m24xKinJOA — France in Pakistan 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinPak) October 13, 2022

At the award ceremony, Shah said that she began learning the French language when she was only 12 years old and then moved to the US for her education.

Later, she became involved with Karachi’s Alliance Francaise after she returned to Pakistan in 1995.

In her career as an author, Shah has written five novels with the latest one, a feminist dystopian story, Before She Sleeps, which was published in 2018. Its sequel, The Monsoon War, will be released in May next year.

Besides, she also writes for the New York Times and Dawn, while her literary work, which includes both fiction and non-fiction, has often received global recognition.