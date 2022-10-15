US Govt Takes Notice of Ishaq Dar’s Mistreatment at Washington Airport

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has revealed that the United States (US) has taken notice of the heckling incident involving Pakistan’s Minister for Finance, Ishaq Dar.

The development comes after a furious Pakistani man verbally abused Dar at the Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC, where the Finance Minister had arrived for his scheduled meetings in the US with the international monetary organizations.

In this regard, FO Spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar, quoted the event when Saudi authorities arrested some individuals for harassing Pakistani government officials and stated that the US authorities have also taken notice of Dar’s heckling incident.

Furthermore, Iftikhar emphasized that the country’s FO is also cognizant of any inappropriate behavior with the Pakistani Ministers abroad.

The heckling incident came to light after a video of a Pakistani man yelling at the Finance Minister went viral on social media. In the video, Imran Mani Butt, who was accompanying Dar, aggressively responded to the heckler.

Later, Imran Mani Butt released a video message on Twitter and urged everyone to stop abusing those representing Pakistan and warned that such behavior is no longer acceptable.