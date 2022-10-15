Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Karachi After Passenger Dies on Board

A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after a Filipino woman reportedly died from a cardiac arrest on board.

According to the details, flight TK-084, which departed from Istanbul, was on its way to Manila, Philippines, when a female passenger named Elena, suffered cardiac pain which resulted in her death mid-air.

Consequently, the pilot communicated with Jinnah Airport’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) to make an emergency landing.

Following the landing, medical professionals declared her dead, after which her body was carried to the Philippines on the same aircraft.

Three days earlier, another Turkish Airlines flight that was headed to Jakarta, Indonesia, was forced to reroute for Medan after a passenger caused ruckus mid-air and also bit a cabin crew member’s finger.