Honor Launches X40 GT, One of The Most Affordable Gaming Phones

The new Honor X40 GT focuses on high-end performance at a low price tag. It features last year’s flagship Qualcomm chipset, which still outshines most mid-range chips from today. It is even equipped with extra cooling features to enable long gaming sessions.

Design and Display

The Honor X40 GT may not be a full-fledged gaming phone, but it certainly looks like one. The rear panel is lined with a striped design and the main camera is colored with the same green accent. On the front, it has a tall 6.81-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate paired with a 480Hz touch sampling rate to enable a low input delay.

The device is equipped with an 8-layer graphite cooling pad to keep thermals in check during long gaming sessions.

Internals and Software

The main chipset here is last year’s flagship Snapdragon 888, which does not match up with the current Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 but is still very capable. It is paired with 8 to 12 GB RAM and only a single 256 GB storage option. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

For software, you get Honor’s Magic UI 6.1 on top of Android 12.

Cameras

As with most gaming phones, the Honor X40 GT has a basic camera setup. It includes a 50MP primary sensor alongside a duo of 2MP shooters for depth sensing and macro photography. You can capture up to 4K videos at 30 FPS or 1080p videos at 60 FPS.

The selfie camera is a 16 MP (f/2.5) wide-angle sensor, but it is limited to 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is a bit low for a gaming phone at 4,800 mAh, but at least it can be recharged quickly with 66W wired charging. There is also support for reverse wireless charging if you want to power other accessories.

The Honor X40 GT has a starting price of only $290 in China, making it one of the most affordable gaming-capable phones to date. It will be available in Racing Black, Black, and Silver color options.

Honor X40 GT Specifications