KP Opposition MPAs Refuse to Donate Salaries to Flood Victims

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) opposition Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have refused to contribute their salaries to flood victims across the province.

The development comes after the provincial assembly decided to deduct the pay of all MPAs for flood relief operations.

In this regard, 51 opposition MPAs have submitted their application to the KP assembly, requesting it to exempt them from the decision. In addition, they have also sent a letter to the provincial Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra.

As per the reports, the opposition lawmakers belong to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami Fazl (JUI-F), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Speaking to a private news channel, Minister Jhagra lamented their move and stated that the government cannot compel them to donate their salaries since doing so will violate their political and democratic rights.

Moreover, he detailed that the amount would have been donated to the people who lost their homes to the disastrous floods, and asked the opposition MPAs about the motives behind their refusal.

Furthermore, he stated that other public representatives, including him, have also decided to donate their salaries and promised that the provincial government will donate another Rs. 7-8 million if opposition members do not contribute.