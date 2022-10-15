Pakistani Woman Listed Among Canada’s Top 25 Women in Artificial Intelligence

ReWork, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning content producer, has ranked a Pakistani woman, Maria Abrar, at number ten on its list of Canada’s top 25 women in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) field.
Pakistan-origin female, Maria Abrar, currently works as a Senior Data Scientist at Meta’s Reality Labs in Toronto and has 14 years of vast experience in her field.
In her career, she has developed and trained a team of data scientists and has also offered her services to various countries, including Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Russia, Italy, and Canada.
In addition, she has extensive experience working with marketers, product managers, and relevant professionals in using data science output for Above The Line (ATL) and Below The Line (BTL) marketing campaigns, and has formed future roadmaps and business strategies.
Furthermore, she has a wide range of expertise in establishing social network maps, creating product recommendation engines, estimating customer usage patterns and revenue, and in-depth behavioral segmentation.
Here is the complete list of ReWork’s Top 25 Women in Canada’s AI:
|Rank
|Name
|Profession
|Organization
|1.
|Doina Precup
|Research Team Lead
|DeepMind
|2.
|Joelle Pineau
|Director
|Meta AI Research Labs
|3.
|Sharon Shahrokhi Tehrani
|Product Manager (Machine Intelligence Retention)
|Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
|4.
|Hakimeh Purmehdi
|Senior Data Scientist
|Ericcson
|5.
|Natalia Bailey
|Research Manager
|FinRegLab
|6.
|Jekaterina Novikova
|Director of Machine Learning
|Winterlight Labs
|7.
|Helene Deschamps Marquis
|Partner, Data Privacy and Cyber Security Law
|Deloitte Legal
|8.
|Nataliya Portman
|Senior Data Scientist
|Cineplex Digital Media
|9.
|Frincy Clement
|Ambassador for Canada and Manager (Data Science and Analytics)
|TELUS Business
|10.
|Maria Abrar
|Senior Data Scientist
|Meta’s Reality Labs
|11.
|Shiyamali Paranirupasingam
|Lead and Founder
|L’Amour Pearls
|12.
|Paige Dickie
|Head of AI
|Layer 6
|13.
|Mehrnaz Shokrollahi
|Senior Data Scientist
|PureFacts
|14.
|Sedef Akinli Kocak
|Director (Professional Development)
|Vector Institute
|15.
|Olga Tsubiks
|Director (Strategic Analytics and Data Science)
|Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
|16.
|Serena McDonnell
|Lead Data Scientist and Quant Researcher
|Delphia
|17.
|Yuanhui Lang
|Director (Data Science and Advanced Analytics)
|Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
|18.
|Shingai Manjengwa
|Director (Technical Education)
|Vector Institute
|19.
|Angela Schoellig
|Assistant Professor (Robotics)
|University of Toronto (UoT)
|20.
|Roxana Sultan
|Chief Data Officer (CDO) and Vice President (VP) (Health)
|Vector Institute
|21.
|Sanja Fidler
|Associate Professor and VP of AI Research
|UoT and NVIDIA
|22.
|Raquel Urtasun
|Professor and Founder & CEO
|UoT and Waabi
|23.
|Anna Goldenberg
|Senior Scientist (Genetics and Genome Biology)
|SickKids
|24.
|Foteini Agrafioti
|Chief Science Office (CSO) and Head
|RBC and Borealis AI
|25.
|Gillian Hadifeld
|Director and Professor
|Schwartz Reisman Institute for Technology and Society (SRITS) and UoT