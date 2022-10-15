Pakistani Woman Listed Among Canada’s Top 25 Women in Artificial Intelligence

ReWork, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning content producer, has ranked a Pakistani woman, Maria Abrar, at number ten on its list of Canada’s top 25 women in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) field.

Pakistan-origin female, Maria Abrar, currently works as a Senior Data Scientist at Meta’s Reality Labs in Toronto and has 14 years of vast experience in her field.

In her career, she has developed and trained a team of data scientists and has also offered her services to various countries, including Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Russia, Italy, and Canada.

In addition, she has extensive experience working with marketers, product managers, and relevant professionals in using data science output for Above The Line (ATL) and Below The Line (BTL) marketing campaigns, and has formed future roadmaps and business strategies.

Furthermore, she has a wide range of expertise in establishing social network maps, creating product recommendation engines, estimating customer usage patterns and revenue, and in-depth behavioral segmentation.

Here is the complete list of ReWork’s Top 25 Women in Canada’s AI: