Pakistani Woman Listed Among Canada’s Top 25 Women in Artificial Intelligence

By Salman Ahmed | Published Oct 15, 2022 | 2:40 pm

ReWork, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning content producer, has ranked a Pakistani woman, Maria Abrar, at number ten on its list of Canada’s top 25 women in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) field.

Pakistan-origin female, Maria Abrar, currently works as a Senior Data Scientist at Meta’s Reality Labs in Toronto and has 14 years of vast experience in her field.

ALSO READ

In her career, she has developed and trained a team of data scientists and has also offered her services to various countries, including Pakistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Russia, Italy, and Canada.

In addition, she has extensive experience working with marketers, product managers, and relevant professionals in using data science output for Above The Line (ATL) and Below The Line (BTL) marketing campaigns, and has formed future roadmaps and business strategies.

Furthermore, she has a wide range of expertise in establishing social network maps, creating product recommendation engines, estimating customer usage patterns and revenue, and in-depth behavioral segmentation.

ALSO READ

Here is the complete list of ReWork’s Top 25 Women in Canada’s AI:

Rank Name Profession Organization
1. Doina Precup Research Team Lead DeepMind
2. Joelle Pineau Director Meta AI Research Labs
3. Sharon Shahrokhi Tehrani Product Manager (Machine Intelligence Retention) Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
4. Hakimeh Purmehdi Senior Data Scientist Ericcson
5. Natalia Bailey Research Manager FinRegLab
6. Jekaterina Novikova Director of Machine Learning Winterlight Labs
7. Helene Deschamps Marquis Partner, Data Privacy and Cyber Security Law Deloitte Legal
8. Nataliya Portman Senior Data Scientist Cineplex Digital Media
9. Frincy Clement Ambassador for Canada and Manager (Data Science and Analytics) TELUS Business
10.   Maria Abrar Senior Data Scientist Meta’s Reality Labs
11. Shiyamali Paranirupasingam Lead and Founder L’Amour Pearls
12. Paige Dickie Head of AI Layer 6
13. Mehrnaz Shokrollahi Senior Data Scientist PureFacts
14. Sedef Akinli Kocak Director (Professional Development) Vector Institute
15. Olga Tsubiks Director (Strategic Analytics and Data Science) Royal Bank of Canada (RBC)
16. Serena McDonnell Lead Data Scientist and Quant Researcher Delphia
17. Yuanhui Lang Director (Data Science and Advanced Analytics) Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
18. Shingai Manjengwa Director (Technical Education) Vector Institute
19. Angela Schoellig Assistant Professor (Robotics) University of Toronto (UoT)
20. Roxana Sultan Chief Data Officer (CDO) and Vice President (VP) (Health) Vector Institute
21. Sanja Fidler Associate Professor and VP of AI Research UoT and NVIDIA
22. Raquel Urtasun Professor and Founder & CEO UoT and Waabi
23. Anna Goldenberg Senior Scientist (Genetics and Genome Biology) SickKids
24. Foteini Agrafioti Chief Science Office (CSO) and Head RBC and Borealis AI
25. Gillian Hadifeld Director and Professor Schwartz Reisman Institute for Technology and Society (SRITS) and UoT

 

Salman Ahmed

close
>