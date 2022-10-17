Former Indian Captain Gifts Babar Azam Special Cap on His Birthday

PakvsPakistan star cricketer, Babar Azam, celebrated his 28th birthday last week when Australia captain, Aaron Finch, surprised him with a birthday cake during the ICC Captains’ Day media call in Melbourne, Australia.

The all-format captain is recognized as one of the greatest cricketers of the current era, and currently, he is the only batter in the world to be currently ranked within the top three spots in the ICC batting rankings across all formats.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first warm-up game against England, former Indian captain and 1983 World Cup winner, Sunil Gavaskar, also wished him a happy birthday and presented him with a cap at a special dinner.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on various social media platforms, the legendary batter is seen presenting a cap to the Pakistan skipper, while batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq also present in the gathering.

It is worth noting that Gavaskar also shared his experience with Babar Azam, advising him to concentrate on his shot selection while keeping the match situation in mind.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Men in Green will kick off their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals India on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.