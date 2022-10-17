PCB Announces Schedule for Bangladesh Under-19 Team’s Tour of Pakistan

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 17, 2022 | 1:58 pm

The Bangladesh under-19 cricket squad is all set to tour Pakistan for one four-day and four-match ODI series, which will consist of 45 overs each, for the first time in fifteen years. The tigers last visited the sub-continent country in November 2007.

In this regard, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule for the series, which would be contested from November 4 to 18 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

The last time, the Bangladesh U-19 team visited Pakistan was in 2007 when the one four-day match at National Stadium, Karachi ended in a draw while the five-match ODI series was won by the visiting side.

Speaking to the media in this respect, Zakir Khan – PCB Director, International Cricket, stated that 2022 is the year for Pakistan to host international teams and that he is looking forward to welcoming the Bangladesh U-19 team in November.

Zakir went on to say that the much-anticipated junior players international series will provide an opportunity for young players from both sides to showcase their skills and ability in the series.

Format Date  Venue 
Four-day match November 3-7 Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
1st ODI 10 Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
2nd ODI 12 Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
3rd ODI 14 Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
4th ODI 16 Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

