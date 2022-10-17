National Licensing Exam to Get International Recognition Soon

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has taken an initiative to improve its relationship with the international regulatory authority, World Federation for Medical Education (WFME), to make Pakistan’s National Licensing Exam (NLE) globally recognizable.

A PMC spokesperson revealed that the initiative was taken to improve the professional prospects of the country’s medical and dental graduates.

The PMC has formally initiated the process of recognition by the WFME. The spokesperson explained that WFME recognition for the NLE is essential for the global acceptance of doctors graduating from Pakistan.

He further elaborated that the WFME assessment will include a physical visit which is to take place within 12 to 15 months, and will be well within the 2024 deadline to attain WFME recognition for Pakistani doctors to practice internationally, especially in the United States (US).

The PMC also plans to launch seminars and workshops in medical colleges across the country in the coming four months to prepare the staff and students for the WFME visit. The preliminary process took the commission almost 18 months to complete, with the physical visit and assessment being the final stage of the WFME recognition process.

The initial approval of the new 2022 national standards for recognition of medical and dental colleges and teaching hospitals as well as the 2022 national medical and dental curricula was required for the formal application to WFME to begin the process. These requirements were recently approved and notified following the National Medical and Dental Academic Board’s invaluable and enormous effort.