Attracting US Foreign Investment is Govt’s Top Priority: Ishaq Dar

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ishaq Dar, reiterated that attracting foreign investment from the United States (US) in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy is the top priority of the government.

Dar said this in a meeting with Andrew Torre, the regional president of Visa, adding that the government is focused on creating a business-friendly environment and would welcome all suggestions in this regard.

The finance minister also met with Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO of Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), in Washington, D.C. The Minister apprised him of the current macroeconomic situation of the country. He appreciated the support of the ITFC for Pakistan and discussed ways and means to further strengthen cooperation.

The delegation members also held a meeting with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and discussed different modalities as well as financial products for enhancing their exposure in Pakistan.

The finance minister briefed Pakistani media, based in Washington, regarding Pakistan’s commitment to implement the ongoing program and the government’s economic priorities.

The finance minister was leading Pakistan’s delegation at the IMF/World Bank’s 2022 Annual Meetings being held in Washington DC. Other delegates include Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs; Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue; Mr. Jameel Ahmed, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan; Mr. Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Finance Secretary; Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Economic Affairs Division; and Mr. Ali Tahir, Additional Secretary, Finance Division.