All You Need to Know About USAID Talent Hunt Program for Female Students

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced its entry test preparatory classes for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022 under its Talent Hunt Program (THP).

The initiative will offer free-of-cost short-term classes to underprivileged female students and prepare them for getting admission to Pakistan’s top medical universities.

Here is all you need to know about USAID’s Preparatory Classes for MDCAT 2022 under THP:

Eligibility Criteria

The female student must:

Be a Pakistan or Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) national

Be from a low-income family

Have secured 80 percent or above in intermediate (pre-medical)

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply at HEC’s THP portal.

Deadline

The last date to apply for the classes is 22 October 2022. Therefore, candidates are advised to apply as soon as possible.

Process of Shortlisting

HEC Committee will determine the eligibility of the applicant

Merit will be devised on the basis of academic records and needs-based criteria as defined by the THP

Top candidates will be selected as per the available seats

Matriculation and FSc certificates will be reviewed before registration of classes

Benefits

Stipend

Mock test after the classes end

Entry Test Venues

Multan

Faisalabad

Quetta

Tando Jam

Karachi

Note: MDCAT 2022 will be held all across the country, including Islamabad, on 13 November 2022.