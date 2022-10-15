PCB Launches Special Shirt on Babar Azam’s Birthday

PCB has launched a special shirt to mark skipper Babar Azam’s birthday ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.
Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam turned 28 today. To mark the special day for the skipper, PCB has launched new merchandise for fans. The T-shirt is named ‘GOAT’ in order to represent Babar Azam’s greatness with the bat. The term ‘GOAT’ translates as ‘greatest of all time’. The title has been given to Babar Azam by his admirers seeing his classic batting style.
The ‘GOAT T-Shirt’ is available for fans on PCB’s official shop.
Launching the special, brand new 'GOAT T-Shirt'!
Get yours now from https://t.co/5iyW3X89op#GreenThunder pic.twitter.com/gnL1RjecrM
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 14, 2022
Babar Azam celebrated his 28th birthday in Australia with the captains of all other countries set to participate in the T20 World Cup 2022.